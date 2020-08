Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* FINAL RESULTS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC PURCHASE, EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE LAUNCHED BY INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

* INTESA SANPAOLO - 90.203% OF THE SHARES SUBJECT OF THE OFFER HAVE BEEN TENDERED