BRIEF-Intesa says multiplier in BPER deal set at 38%

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* SUPPLEMENT TO AGREEMENT FOR DISPOSAL TO BPER BANCA OF A GOING CONCERN OF GROUP RESULTING FROM PUBLIC OFFER FOR UBI BANCA SHARES

* MULTIPLIER TO DETERMINE PRICE OF GOING CONCERN TO BE SOLD HAS BEEN SET AT A VALUE EQUAL TO 38% OF THE CET 1 OF THE SAID GOING CONCERN AS OF JUNE 30

* INTESA AND BPER ON FEB 17 2020 AGREED DISPOSAL OF GOING CONCERN CONSISTING OF A POOL OF BRANCHES OF THE COMBINED INTESA-UBI GROUP AND RELATED STAFF AND CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)