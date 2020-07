July 30 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* INTESA SANPAOLO - PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC PURCHASE AND EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ALL UBI BANCA ORDINARY SHARES LAUNCHED BY INTESA SANPAOLO

* ON THURSDAY ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC PURCHASE AND EXCHANGE OFFER LAUNCHED BY OFFEROR ENDED