April 16 (Reuters) - Intesa SanPaolo says:

* BOARD TO EXAMINE INTRUM’S OFFER ON APRIL 17

* INTRUM’S OFFER VALUES SERVICING PLATFORM AT 0.5 BILLION EUROS AND BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO AT 3.1 BILLION EUROS, IMPLYING A CAPITAL GAIN OF AROUND 400 MILLION EUROS AFTER TAXES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)