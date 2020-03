BRIEF-Intica FY EBIT Loss Turns To Profit Of EUR 2.1 Million

March 24 (Reuters) - INTICA SYSTEMS AG:

* PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR 2019 - GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, PANDEMIC BASED UNCERTAINTY HURTS OUTLOOK

* GROWTH CONTINUED IN Q1 OF 2020

* FY EBITDA (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION) MORE THAN DOUBLED YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM EUR 3.4 MILLION TO EUR 7.4 MILLION

* FY GROUP SALES INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2019, RISING 37.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 65.7 MILLION (2018: EUR 47.9 MILLION).

* HIGH UNCERTAINTY DUE TO CORONA PANDEMIC, TEMPORARY SALES DROP EXPECTED

* FY EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES) IMPROVED TO EUR 2.1 MILLION IN REPORTING PERIOD, COMPARED WITH NEGATIVE EBIT OF MINUS EUR 0.95 MILLION IN 2018

* HOWEVER, CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND RELATED ACTION BY POLITICIANS AND CORPORATE SECTOR, IMPACT OF WHICH CANNOT YET BE PREDICTED, ARE ALSO HAVING DIRECT EFFECT ON INTICA AND INVOLVE GREAT UNCERTAINTY

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT WAS BACK IN CLEARLY POSITIVE TERRITORY AT EUR 1.4 MILLION (2018: MINUS EUR 1.4 MILLION)

* EXPECTS GROWTH MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN Q1 OF 2020

* EXPECTS GROWTH MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN Q1 OF 2020

* HAS DECIDED TO INTRODUCE SHORT-TIME WORKING FOR STAFF IN PASSAU UNTIL JUNE