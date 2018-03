March 22 (Reuters) - InTiCa Systems AG:

* FY GROSS PROFIT IMPROVED TO EUR 22.1 MILLION

* FY EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 5.4 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 5.8 MILLION

* FY GROUP'S PRE-TAX PROFIT WAS ALSO CONSIDERABLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR AT EUR 1.0 MILLION (2016: EUR 0.6 MILLION)