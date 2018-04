April 24 (Reuters) - INTICA SYSTEMS AG:

* PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT 2017 - PRELIMINARY FIGURES CONFIRMED, FURTHER GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* LIFTED GROUP SALES 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 13.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF YEAR (Q1 2017: EUR 12.3 MILLION)

* EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 1.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, WHILE EBIT SHOULD BE AROUND EUR 0.4 MILLION