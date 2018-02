Feb 7 (Reuters) - Intl Fcstone Inc:

* REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $212.6 MILLION

* ‍RECENT TAX LEGISLATION RESULTED IN A CHARGE OF $20.9 MILLION TO EARNINGS IN QUARTER​

* ‍ANTICIPATE THAT OVERALL ENVIRONMENT IS NOW "MORE POSITIVE" FOR BUSINESS WITH VOLATILITY STARTING TO INCREASE​