March 23 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc:

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC - ANNOUNCED THAT CAPLYTA (LUMATEPERONE) IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PHARMACIES IN U.S. CAPLYTA IS AN ORAL, ONCE DAILY MEDICINE APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA IN ADULTS