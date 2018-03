BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting With FDA For Schizophrenia Treatment

March 13 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc:

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE FOR THE TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC - ‍FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION​

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC - ‍PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018.​

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES - ‍HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA​