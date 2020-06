June 29 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc:

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ITI-214 PHASE I/II STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH HEART FAILURE

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC - ITI-214 IMPROVED CARDIAC OUTPUT BY INCREASING HEART CONTRACTILITY AND DECREASING VASCULAR RESISTANCE

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC - ITI-214 IMPROVED CARDIAC OUTPUT BY INCREASING HEART CONTRACTILITY AND DECREASING VASCULAR RESISTANCE

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC - RESULTS OF STUDY ITI-214-104 ARE CONSISTENT WITH OUR PRIOR FINDINGS IN PRECLINICAL MODELS OF HEART FAILURE