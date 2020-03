March 23 (Reuters) - Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc:

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC - OUTBREAK OF NOVEL STRAIN OF CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, CO MAY EXPERIENCE DISRUPTIONS THAT COULD SEVERELY IMPACT BUSINESS