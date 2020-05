Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc:

* INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.93 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.1 MILLION

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES TOTALED $450.4 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2020