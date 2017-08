June 21 (Reuters) - INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA:

* SAYS INTRACOM DEFENSE ELECTRONIC'S PRODUCT TECHNOLOGY WAS PUT TO TEST BY THE ESTONIAN DEFENCE FORCES DURING THE 15TH SPRING STORM EXERCISE

* FOCUSING IN PERFORMANCE FOR REDUCED FUEL CONSUMPTION AND MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS FOR OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY