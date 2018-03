March 14 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings Sa:

* SAYS ITS INTRASOFT SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BAHRAIN’S SOCIAL INSURANCE ORGANISATION (SIO)

* SAYS INTRASOFT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE MNGMT AND AUTOMATION OF ALL INTERNAL SIO BUSINESS PROCESSES

* THE 24-MONTH CONTRACT, IS SPLIT INTO TWO PERIODS, IMPLEMENTATION AND SUPPORT & MAINTENANCE Source text: bit.ly/2Hx7qot Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)