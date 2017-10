Oct 23 (Reuters) - INTRALOT :

* SAYS ACQUISITION OF 65 PERCENT SHARES OF BIT8 AMOUNTED TO EUR 7 MILLION AND SHALL BE PAID BY THE END OF 2017 ‍​

* SAYS EUR 6.2 MILLION FOR 61% SHARES OF BIT8 AND REMAINING EUR 800K WILL BUY OPTIONS OF AN ADDITIONAL 4% STAKE‍​

* SAYS TOTAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT SHARES OF BIT8 WILL REACH EUR 12.7MLN