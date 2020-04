April 2 (Reuters) - INTRASENSE SA:

* INTRASENSE AND TELEMEDICINE COMPANY JOIN FORCES IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

* DEPLOYS TO ALL THE GROUP’S TELERADIOLOGISTS THE NEW PROTOCOL OF SCANNER READING DEDICATED TO COVID-19

* INTRASENSE HAS RECEIVED TOTAL OF MORE THAN 200 INSTALLATION REQUESTS FOR THE COVID19 PROTOCOL