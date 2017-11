Nov 16 (Reuters) - INTRASENSE SA:

* SIGNS MULTIPLE PARTNERSHIPS FOR MYRIAN STUDIO‍​

* THE PARTNERSHIPS CAN GENERATE USD 2 MILLION OF REVENUES OVER NEXT TWO YEARS FOR INTRASENSE

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP DEALS WITH QUANTIB, 12 SIGMA TECHNOLOGIES, CANADIAN UNIVERSITY MC GILL AND OTHERS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zJ4Awl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)