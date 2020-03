March 20 (Reuters) - Intred SpA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 21.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.03 EUR PER SHARE

* EXPECTS CO'S BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO GROW EVEN DURING COVID-19 EMERGENCY