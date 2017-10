Oct 23 (Reuters) - Arch Pharmalabs Ltd

* Intrexon and Arch Pharmalabs collaborate on fermentative production of an API to replace existing process sourced from animals

* Intrexon Corp - ‍Arch Pharmalabs will have exclusive access to co’s technologies for fermentation-based production of specific API

* Intrexon - Will receive technology access fee, milestone payments, as well as a 40% royalty based on gross profit of commercialized products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: