2 months ago
BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients
June 13, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Intrexon Corporation:

* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

* Under terms, JM will have access to co's technologies and expertise for microbe-based fermentative production of specific target apis

* Agreement also provides for milestone payments to Intrexon, as well as royalties based on net sales of commercialized products

* Intrexon Corporation says Intrexon will receive a technology access fee and reimbursement for all research and development costs

* Through collaboration, co to utilize proprietary microbial hosts, fermentation processes for expression of peptides with high fidelity, titer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: and

