May 19 (Reuters) - IntriCon Corp:

* INTRICON ACQUIRES EMERALD MEDICAL SERVICES

* INTRICON CORP - DEAL FOR $7.1 MILLION

* INTRICON CORP - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2020

* INTRICON - DEAL FOR $7.1 MILLION, 80,000 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK, CASH EARNOUT BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIC SALES MILESTONES OVER 3-YEAR PERIOD