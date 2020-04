BRIEF-Intricon Corp CEO, Mark Gorder, Will Completely Forgo His Base Salary, Other Than Payments Necessary To Retain His Benefits

April 8 (Reuters) - IntriCon Corp:

* INTRICON CORP - CEO, MARK GORDER, WILL COMPLETELY FORGO HIS BASE SALARY, OTHER THAN PAYMENTS NECESSARY TO RETAIN HIS BENEFITS

* INTRICON - COO, & EACH OF OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, INCLUDING, MICHAEL GERACI AND DENNIS GONSIOR, WILL BE TAKING A 30% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* INTRICON - EFFECTIVE APRIL 6, MEETING FEES FOR EACH NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR SERVING ON BOARD WILL BE REDUCED TO 50% OF PREVIOUSLY APPROVED AMOUNT