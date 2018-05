May 7 (Reuters) - IntriCon Corp:

* INTRICON REPORTS 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MILLION AND $26.5 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MILLION TO $108 MILLION IN 2018