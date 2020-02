BRIEF-Intricon Sees FY 2020 Revenue $110 Million To $114 Million

Feb 24 (Reuters) - IntriCon Corp:

* INTRICON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 REVENUE $27.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $26.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $110 MILLION TO $114 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES A MORE TEMPERED DIABETES BUSINESS IN 2020 DUE TO DOMESTIC COMPETITIVE PRESSURES FACING ITS LARGEST CUSTOMER

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $120.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INTRICON - REVENUE DECLINE DURING Q4 WAS LARGELY ATTRIBUTED TO ANTICIPATED RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES WITHIN LARGE INSURANCE CUSTOMER’S HEARING HEALTH BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: