March 7 (Reuters) - Intrinsyc Technologies Corp:

* INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP - Q4 REVENUE $6.8 MILLION (C$8.7 MILLION), UP 58 PERCENT

* INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP - NET INCOME $484,797 (C$611,772) IN THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017