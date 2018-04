BRIEF-Intrum Justitia confirms bid to Intesa Sanpaolo regarding establishment of a servicer of non-performing loans

April 16 (Reuters) - Intrum Justitia AB:

* COMMENT REGARDING RUMORS ABOUT A BID FROM INTRUM TO INTESA SANPAOLO

* SAYS CONFIRMS THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE SUBMITTED A BINDING OFFER TO INTESA SANPAOLO REGARDING ESTABLISHMENT OF A SERVICER OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPLS) IN ITALY

* SAYS BINDING OFFER IS PENDING ACCEPTANCE BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF INTESA SANPAOLO

* SAYS INTRUM WILL OWN 51% OF JOINT VENTURE SERVICER

* SAYS INTRUM, TOGETHER WITH A CO-INVESTOR, WILL ACQUIRE A 51% PARTICIPATION OF A NPL PORTFOLIO WITH A GROSS BOOK VALUE (GBV) OF EUR 10.8 BILLION TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM INTESA SANPAOLO

* SAYS INTRUM WILL OWN 80% OF 51% OF HOLDING IN SPV

* SAYS AFOREMENTIONED TRANSACTIONS REFLECT AN OVERALL VALUATION OF AROUND EURO 3.6 BILLION FOR JOINT VENTURE SERVICER AND NPL PORTFOLIO

* SAYS INTRUM’S ESTIMATED TOTAL NET CASH INVESTMENT FOR ITS HOLDING IN SERVICING PLATFORM AND ITS INTERESTS IN SPV IS EUR 670 MILLION

* SAYS INTRUM WILL MAKE AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF EUR 156 M AT END OF APRIL 2018

* SAYS REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID AT CLOSING, WHICH IS EXPECTED AT YEAR-END 2018