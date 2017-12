BRIEF-Intrum says ‍board approved participation in management stock incentive program facilitated by Nordic Capital Fund VIII​

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Intrum Justitia Ab:

* ‍MANAGEMENT INCENTIVE PROGRAM IN INTRUM AND UPCOMING CHANGE OF CFO​

* ‍BOARD RESOLVED TO APPROVE PARTICIPATION IN A MANAGEMENT STOCK INCENTIVE PROGRAM FACILITATED BY NORDIC CAPITAL FUND VIII​

* ‍PROGRAM ENTAILS THAT CEO WILL OWN SHARES VIA A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY WHERE NORDIC CAPITAL CONTRIBUTES MARKET-PRICED FUNDING​

* ‍CFO ERIK FORSBERG, WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN INCENTIVE PROGRAM, SINCE HE HAS INFORMED OF HIS INTENTION TO LEAVE INTRUM DURING 2018​

* ‍TIMETABLE FOR FORSBERG‘S DEPARTURE AS CFO WILL BE DECIDED SHORTLY​

* ‍FORSBERG HAS ACCEPTED TO REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE DURING 2018 TO ENSURE CONTINUITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: