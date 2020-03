BRIEF-Intrum Says Strategic Markets Business Line Is Experiencing Delays In Cash Flows Due To General Restrictions Brought In Across Countries

March 25 (Reuters) - Intrum AB:

* INTRUM AB SAYS STRATEGIC MARKETS BUSINESS LINE IS EXPERIENCING DELAYS IN CASH FLOWS DUE TO GENERAL RESTRICTIONS BROUGHT IN ACROSS COUNTRIES

* INTRUM AB - EVENTS RELATED TO SPREAD OF COVID-19 ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON CO’S PRODUCTIVITY AND RESULTS FOR A LIMITED PERIOD OF TIME

* INTRUM AB - OPERATING RESULTS FOR FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS WILL BE LOWER THAN OUR PREVIOUS INTERNAL EXPECTATIONS

* INTRUM AB - PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT IS THAT REPORTED EARNINGS WILL BE AFFECTED TO GREATER EXTENT THAN CASH EBITDA