BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines

July 27 (Reuters) - INTU PROPERTIES PLC

* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

* HY UNDERLYING EARNINGS 98.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 99.5 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

* Hy Eps 7.3 Pence

* Hy Dividend Per Share 4.6 Pence

* INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS BREXIT HAS NOT RESULTED IN ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACTS, ALTHOUGH RECENT UK GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS MAY CREATE SOME FURTHER UNCERTAINTY

* INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY NET RENTAL INCOME 210.5 MILLION STG

* INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY OCCUPANCY STABLE AT 95.9 PER CENT (DECEMBER 2016: 96.0 PER CENT

* INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY FOOTFALL DECREASED BY 0.5 PER CENT (2016: +1.3 PER CENT)

* INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME IS AROUND 0 PER CENT, AT BOTTOM END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE OF 0 TO 2 PER CENT

* INTU PROPERTIES PLC SAYS HY LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME WAS 1.5 PER CENT LOWER THAN SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2tFhHbH Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)