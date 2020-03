March 24 (Reuters) - Intu Properties PLC:

* INTU PROPERTIES - FOUND ADDITIONAL COST SAVINGS TO REDUCE 2020 SERVICE CHARGE BUDGET BY 22% IN H2 DELIVERING AN 11% REDUCTION FOR FY

* INTU PROPERTIES - “WELCOMED THE BUSINESS RATES HOLIDAY AND OTHER MEASURES RECENTLY ANNOUNCED BY THE GOVERNMENT BUT MORE SUPPORT IS NEEDED”

* INTU - “WILL CONTINUE TO DO ALL WE CAN” FOR BRANDS RENTING WITH CO WHILST ENSURING CONCESSIONS MADE “NOT TO THE DETRIMENT” OF ITS FINANCIAL POSITION Further company coverage: