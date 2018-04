BRIEF-Intu Says Planning To Invest Over 560 Mln Stg In UK Centres Over Next 3Yrs

April 17 (Reuters) - Intu Properties PLC:

* CONTINUE TO SEE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR £10 BILLION UK PORTFOLIO

* HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL ONGOING INVESTMENT PROGRAMME THAT WILL SEE US OPEN £180 MILLION EXTENSION AT INTU WATFORD LATER THIS YEAR

* ALSO PLANNING TO INVEST OVER £560 MILLION IN UK CENTRES OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* ANTICIPATED GROWTH IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME FOR YEAR CONTINUES TO BE IN RANGE OF 1.5 PER CENT TO 2.5 PERCENT

* £180 MILLION INTU WATFORD EXTENSION ON TARGET TO OPEN IN OCTOBER 2018 AND ANCHORED BY DEBENHAMS AND CINEWORLD

* FOR PERIOD 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 17 APRIL 2018 SUSTAINED HIGH OCCUPANCY OF 96.1 PER CENT (MARCH 2017: 95.8 PERCENT), UNCHANGED FROM DEC 2017

* EXPECT TO DELIVER MEDIUM TERM LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME GROWTH OF 2 TO 3 PER CENT PER ANNUM, OVER NEXT THREE TO FIVE YEARS