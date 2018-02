BRIEF-Intuit Sees Q2 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $0.34 To $0.35

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc:

* INTUIT SHIFTS QUARTERLY OUTLOOK CITING LATE OPENING TO THE TAX SEASON; RAISES FULL YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE DUE TO NEW U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* SEES Q2 REVENUE OF $1,160 MILLION TO $1,165 MILLION, DOWN FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $1,160 MILLION TO $1,180 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ‍GAAP LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.08 TO $0.09​

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.34 TO $0.35, UP FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34

* REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $5.30 TO $5.40​

* SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.20 TO $4.30

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.16, REVENUE VIEW $5.71 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTUIT - Q2 ‍GAAP LOSS PER SHARE FORECAST INCLUDES TAX CHARGE OF $39 MILLION RELATED TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AS A RESULT OF TCJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: