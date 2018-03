March 28 (Reuters) - INTUITIVE AERIAL AB (PUBL):

* GETS ORDER WORTH ABOUT SEK 1.8 MILLION FROM AUSTRIAN COMPANY SPIDERCAM GMBH

* FIRST DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE IN COMING DAYS AND LAST SYSTEM WILL BE DELIVERED IN AUGUST THIS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)