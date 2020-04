BRIEF-Intuitive Announces Preliminary Q1 Results, Update On COVID-19 Impact

April 8 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc:

* INTUITIVE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL AND PROCEDURE GUIDANCE

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC - Q1 2020 ESTIMATED WORLDWIDE DA VINCI PROCEDURES INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 10%

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC - SHIPPED 237 DA VINCI SURGICAL SYSTEMS IN Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED WITH 235

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - MEASURES TO SLOW SPREAD OF VIRUS TAKEN BY GOVTS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS, RESULTS

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - IN LATTER HALF OF MARCH, EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN PROCEDURE VOLUME

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - IN LATTER HALF OF MARCH, EXPERIENCED POSTPONEMENTS OF SYSTEM PLACEMENTS IN U.S. AND WESTERN EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: