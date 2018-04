BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.44

April 17 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc:

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.44

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.44

* Q1 REVENUE $848 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $778.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN QUARTER, COMPANY SHIPPED 185 DA VINCI SURGICAL SYSTEMS COMPARED WITH 133 IN Q1 OF 2017

* IN QUARTER, WORLDWIDE DA VINCI PROCEDURES GREW APPROXIMATELY 15% COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2017

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL SAYS ENDED Q1 2018 WITH $4.1 BILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS

* Q1 2018 SYSTEMS REVENUE INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 46% TO $235 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $161 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: