BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical Reports Q1 Earnings

April 16 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc:

* INTUITIVE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.69

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.62

* Q1 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.03 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.54 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FOR THE FIRST TWO & A HALF MONTHS OF Q1 2020, PROCEDURE PERFORMANCE WAS TRENDING AT HIGHER END OF OUR EXPECTATIONS

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL QTRLY WORLDWIDE DA VINCI PROCEDURES GREW ABOUT 10% COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2019

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - EXPERIENCED DECLINE IN PROCEDURE VOLUME & POSTPONEMENTS OF SYSTEM PLACEMENTS IN LATTER HALF OF MARCH IN U.S. & WESTERN EUROPE

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - COMPANY SHIPPED 237 DA VINCI SURGICAL SYSTEMS IN Q1 2020, COMPARED WITH 235 IN Q1 2019

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - COMPANY ENDED Q1 2020 WITH $5.9 BILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - HAS EXPERIENCED AND BELIEVES THAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CO'S BUSINESS DIFFERS BY GEOGRAPHY