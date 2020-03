BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical Warns Of Business Disruption As Covid-19 Outbreak Intensifies

March 16 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc:

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - ANTICIPATE THAT PROCEDURE VOLUME AND SYSTEM PLACEMENT DISRUPTION WILL EXPAND AS COVID-19 OUTBREAK INTENSIFIES GLOBALLY

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC - TOTAL IMPACT OF DISRUPTIONS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK COULD HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL SAYS RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL, TEMPORARY CLOSURES OF CO'S FACILITIES COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT SALES, OPERATING RESULTS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2xMmRKd) Further company coverage: