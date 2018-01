BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Results

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc:

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL - EXPECTS Q4 REVENUE ABOUT $892 MILLION

* - PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 INSTRUMENT AND ACCESSORY REVENUE INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 18% TO APPROXIMATELY $457 MILLION

* - PRELIMINARY Q4 2017 DA VINCI SURGICAL SYSTEMS REVENUE INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 20% TO APPROXIMATELY $283 MILLION

* INTUITIVE SURGICAL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BILLION

* - PRELIMINARY Q4 SERVICE REVENUE OF ABOUT $153 MILLION INCREASED ABOUT 13% COMPARED WITH Q4 2016

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $3.08 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S