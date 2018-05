May 15 (Reuters) - Inuvo Inc:

* INUVO INC - ON MAY 14, 2018 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT 15 TO YAHOO! PUBLISHER NETWORK CONTRACT - SEC FILING

* INUVO INC - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TERM OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM AUGUST 31, 2018 TO NOVEMBER 30, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2IoY8Ma) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)