BRIEF-Invacare Corp - Demand For Respiratory Products & Long-Term Care Beds Has Increased Dramatically Worldwide

March 23 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* INVACARE PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* INVACARE CORP - DEMAND FOR RESPIRATORY PRODUCTS & LONG-TERM CARE BEDS HAS INCREASED DRAMATICALLY WORLDWIDE

* INVACARE CORP - EXPERIENCED REDUCTION IN MOMENTUM OF MOBILITY & SEATING PRODUCT LINE OVER PAST FEW WEEKS

* INVACARE CORP - IN LIGHT OF COVID-19, SUSPENDING FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 10, 2020

* INVACARE - EXPECT CASH BALANCES ON HAND, PLUS FORECASTED OPERATING RESULTS, TO PROVIDE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO MANAGE BUSINESS DURING COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY