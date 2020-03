March 9 (Reuters) - Allied Motion Technologies Inc:

* INVACARE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS DYNAMIC CONTROLS BUSINESS TO ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

* INVACARE CORP - AS PART OF DEAL, INVACARE HAS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM PRODUCT SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH DYNAMIC CONTROLS

* INVACARE CORP - TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON MARCH 7, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: