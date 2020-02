BRIEF-Invacare Posts Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.56

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE AND REAFFIRMS LONG-TERM TARGET

* SEES 2020 CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES GROWTH OF 2-4%

* SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF AT LEAST $5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $85-$105 MILLION

* QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES DECREASED 4.8% TO $232.9 MILLION