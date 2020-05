BRIEF-Invacare Reports Q1 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.21

May 6 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.22 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 SALES $218.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $221.7 MILLION

* PANDEMIC IMPACTED BUSINESS UNITS IN VARYING WAYS

* MUST REMAIN FLEXIBLE AS WE NAVIGATE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TO MEET INCREASED DEMAND

* INVACARE - REDUCING EXPENSES TO OFFSET DECLINES IN OTHER PARTS OF BUSINESS

* INVACARE - ANTICIPATES 2Q20 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE CHALLENGED BY LOWER SALES VOLUMES

* INVACARE - CONTINUE TO EVALUATE AND TAKE ACTIONS TO PRESERVE LIQUIDITY

* INVACARE - DELAYED PAYMENT OF BONUSES EARNED IN 2019

* CONTINUES TO SUSPEND ITS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE