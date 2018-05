May 7 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $237.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $233.6 MILLION

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017