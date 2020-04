BRIEF-Invacare Says Co Taking Steps To Offset Cost Increases From Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Disruptions

April 14 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp:

* INVACARE CORPORATION PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1Q20

* INVACARE - FOR Q1 2020, EXPECTS TO REPORT PRELIMINARY NET SALES OF ABOUT $218.0 MILLION, DECREASE OF ROUGHLY 2.2% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* INVACARE CORP - TAKING STEPS TO OFFSET COST INCREASES FROM PANDEMIC-RELATED SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* INVACARE CORP - IN MEDIUM-TERM, STILL EXPECT TO EXECUTE ON PREVIOUSLY PLANNED STEPS IN OUR TRANSFORMATION

* INVACARE CORP - SUBSEQUENT TO Q1 2020, CO BORROWED AN ADDITIONAL $8.5 MILLION UNDER ITS EUROPEAN CREDIT FACILITY