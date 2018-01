Jan 18 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl Ab:

* - INVL ASSET MANAGEMENT EARNED EUR 27.1 MILLION FOR PENSION AND MUTUAL FUND PARTICIPANTS

* SAYS ASSETS OF PENSION FUNDS IN 2017 UP EUR 341.9 MILLION AND ITS MUTUAL FUNDS INCREASED TO EUR 87.4 MILLION

* SAYS PENSION FUNDS HAD 133 000 PARTICIPANTS AT END OF 2017, WHICH IS 11.2 PERCENT MORE THAN AT END OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)