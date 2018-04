April 6 (Reuters) - INVALDA INVL AB:

* SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 11.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS EQUITY OF EUR 64.0 MILLION AT END OF 2017 VERSUS EUR 52.7 MILLION AT THE END OF 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2EpIdKT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)