Jan 24 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl Ab:

* TRADING IN THE SHARES OF INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE RENEWED

* INCREASE OF NOMINAL VALUE OF INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE‘S SHARES - FROM EUR 0.29 TO EUR 1.45

* DID NOT CHANGE TOTAL VALUE OF INVESTORS’ SHARES

* NUMBER OF SHARES HELD BY AN INVESTOR WHO PREVIOUSLY HAD 10 000 DECREASED TO 2 000

* THEIR VALUE ON EXCHANGE SHOULD CORRESPONDINGLY INCREASE FIVE TIMES

* IS BEING RENEWED AS OF 25 JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)