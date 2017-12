Dec 21 (Reuters) - Invalda Invl Ab:

* CEDUS INVEST, 100% CONTROLLED SUBSIDIARY OF INVALDA INVL, WILL INVEST INTO INVL EMERGING EUROPE BOND SUBFUND

* SAYS WILL INVEST UP TO EUR 8.5 MILLION INTO INVL EMERGING EUROPE BOND SUBFUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)